'Secret' meet in Delhi between Channi, Randhawa and Warring fuels buzz over Punjab Cong chief post

Congress circles are abuzz about a "secret" meeting between Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Channi and MP Sukhjinder Randhawa in Delhi on Tuesday night.

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The meeting that took place at the Delhi residence of Randhawa is said to have been facilitated by a media agency that has been working with party leaders.

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While the three leaders have remained tight-lipped about the discussions, party sources claimed the meeting revolved around calls for Warring to step down as the PPCC chief.

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Channi and Randhawa reportedly argued with Warring that his popularity had declined and it would be in the interest of both the party and Warring himself if he resigned.

Nothing concrete came out of the meeting, which was primarily aimed at easing tensions among the leaders.

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Sources said at the meeting chaired by AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal in Delhi last week, Warring had offered to resign with a rider that he would not campaign. It is also reported that Channi had also offered to resign as campaign committee chairman if Warring was not removed.

A senior leader said more such back-door parleys could happen as the dissenting leaders were in Delhi.