DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'Secret' meet in Delhi between Channi, Randhawa and Warring fuels buzz over Punjab Cong chief post

'Secret' meet in Delhi between Channi, Randhawa and Warring fuels buzz over Punjab Cong chief post

Channi and Randhawa reportedly argued with Warring that his popularity had declined and it would be in the interest of both the party and Warring himself if he resigned

article_Author
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:09 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
State Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. File photo
Advertisement

Congress circles are abuzz about a "secret" meeting between Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Raja Warring, former CM Charanjit Channi and MP Sukhjinder Randhawa in Delhi on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

The meeting that took place at the Delhi residence of Randhawa is said to have been facilitated by a media agency that has been working with party leaders.

Advertisement

While the three leaders have remained tight-lipped about the discussions, party sources claimed the meeting revolved around calls for Warring to step down as the PPCC chief.

Advertisement

Channi and Randhawa reportedly argued with Warring that his popularity had declined and it would be in the interest of both the party and Warring himself if he resigned.

Nothing concrete came out of the meeting, which was primarily aimed at easing tensions among the leaders.

Advertisement

Sources said at the meeting chaired by AICC general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal in Delhi last week, Warring had offered to resign with a rider that he would not campaign. It is also reported that Channi had also offered to resign as campaign committee chairman if Warring was not removed.

A senior leader said more such back-door parleys could happen as the dissenting leaders were in Delhi.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts