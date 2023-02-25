Sectoral summits to be held every quarter: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 24

Terming that memorandum of understanding (MoU) is now obsolete, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the government was signing “memorandum of dil se” (MoDS) with the industrialists to give fillip to industrial growth in the state.

Zeal to make state a frontrunner The ‘memorandum of dil se’ is an agreement directly from the heart. It is based on mutual trust and zeal to make Punjab a frontrunner in the industrial sector. The practice of forceful MoUs by arm-twisting industrialists has now withered away. Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

Addressing the gathering on the second day of the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit, the CM said, “The MoDS is an agreement directly from the heart. It is based on mutual trust and zeal to make Punjab a frontrunner in the industrial sector.”

He said the practice of forceful MoUs by arm-twisting industrialists has now withered away.

Mann added that the corporates had come on their own to become a partner of socio-economic growth of the state.

Along with bringing prosperity, industrial growth would create job opportunities for the youths, the CM said. He also announced the holding of sectoral summits in every quarter and said putting the state on higher growth trajectory was the need of the hour.

The CM reiterated the commitment of his government to make Punjab a vibrant and progressive state once again with support of the industry.

Mann said he had been working to create more and more jobs for the youths to wean them away from drugs and channelize their energy in a positive direction. The CM also asked the industrialists to be messengers of ease of doing business.

In order to boost the tourism sector in the state, the government unveiled Punjab Adventure Tourism Policy 2023 and Punjab Water Tourism Policy.

The policies were unveiled by Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion and Labour Minister Anmol Gagan Maan, along with Secretary, Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh and the dignitaries who participated in the ‘Tourism and Entertainment Session’.

Maan said the state government recognises the immense potential of tourism in Punjab. The launch of these policies underscores the commitment of the state to nurture growth in the tourism sector and provide employment opportunities to the people of Punjab.