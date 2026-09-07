Security alert issued for BJP, RSS leaders

Following inputs from the Punjab Police Intelligence Department, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate has directed several prominent RSS, BJP and Hindu organisation leaders to remain vigilant, avoid crowded places without security and ensure their protection arrangements remain in place.

Top police officials personally contacted several leaders and, citing security concerns, advised them against visiting crowded areas alone or without their security personnel. However, a senior police official described the exercise as part of a routine security review and said there was no major threat.

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Among those whose security arrangements were reviewed were Ashok Thapar, founder of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Brigade Anti Terrorist Front India; senior RSS leader Yash Giri; Punjab BJP treasurer and senior leader Gurdev Sharma Devi; Mahesh Dutt Sharma; Shiv Sena Punjab national chairman Rajiv Tandon; Hindu leader Bhanu Pratap Singh and several others.

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Acting on directions from senior authorities, SHOs of respective police stations visited the residences of the leaders and reviewed security arrangements with the personnel deployed there.

The SHO of Police Division 4 also visited the residences of leaders falling under the police station’s jurisdiction and instructed their security teams to maintain extra vigilance, including during night hours.

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Sources said the Police Commissioner, during a special video conference with senior officials, directed them to ensure there was no lapse in security. Personnel deployed with the leaders were instructed not to leave them unattended. Security personnel were also told not to leave their duties or proceed on leave without prior permission. Officials warned that violations could invite departmental and legal action.

Ashok Thapar said police personnel had visited his office for two consecutive days and held a brief meeting with him. He said they advised him to remain at home or travel with his security personnel when going out.