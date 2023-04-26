Security arrangements reviewed at religious institutions across Punjab

Chandigarh, April 25

Two days after arresting pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal from outside a gurdwara in Moga, the Punjab Police conducted a special check at gurdwaras, temples and churches to review the security arrangements and make sure that CCTV cameras were installed and working.

The checking was conducted in all 28 police districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla said CPs and SSPs were directed to depute one team under an additional Station House Officer (SHO) of each police station to visit all religious places in their jurisdiction and hold security review meetings with their of management committees.

As many as 549 police teams, involving 2,800 police personnel, carried out checking at 7,612 gurdwaras, 2,236 temples and 795 churches across the state, he added.

Shukla also urged the management committees of these institutions to remain alert and vigilant to prevent any untoward incident. He asked them to ensure weekly checking of CCTV cameras to make sure that they are in working condition. He also advised the management committees to depute security guards at the entry gates. — TNS

IB officers question Amritpal in Dibrugarh jail