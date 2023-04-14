Security beefed up at Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib, April 13
Amid speculation that pro Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh could appear at some religious place on the occasion of Baisakhi, the police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the town. A large number of devotees have already started arriving to pay obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib on the annual festival to be celebrated tomorrow.
Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him after his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
While cops have been deployed in district on all roads leading to Anandpur Sahib, heavy police force has been stationed at numerous spots near Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib. According of police officials, more than 2,000 cops have been put on duty to keep a watch on miscreants.
