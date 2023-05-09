Security beefed up in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 8

The police have beefed up security across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in Jalandhar, scheduled for May 10, said Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, Law and Order.

Shukla said SSPs of border districts had been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state nakas and don’t let anyone enter the state without checking, he added.

He said apart from enhancing patrolling, police personnel along with paramilitary forces had been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.