Security beefed up in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 8
The police have beefed up security across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful poll in Jalandhar, scheduled for May 10, said Arpit Shukla, Special DGP, Law and Order.
Shukla said SSPs of border districts had been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state nakas and don’t let anyone enter the state without checking, he added.
He said apart from enhancing patrolling, police personnel along with paramilitary forces had been carrying out regular flag marches, especially in the vulnerable areas, as part of confidence-building measures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army
Rules out bias in rehab by security forces
National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu
Sources do not divulge details
Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships
Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...