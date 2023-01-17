Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, January 17

A security breach was reported in former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Tuesday morning as it started from Tanda to Mukerian in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

As Rahul was walking in the yatra, a man came in and tried to hug him. He was immediately pushed back by his CRPF security. The Z-plus protectee is on the sixth day of the yatra in Punjab. A similar breach had been reported during the Delhi leg of the yatra. AICC general security KC Venugopal had flagged off security issues ahead of the entry of the yatra in Punjab.

PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that Rahul stops at many places and invites people ahead. "It seems like that one enthusiastic man just came to hug him,” Warring said.

In the video, a man is wearing an orange and yellow hoodie is seen quickly hugging him before being pushed back.

Braving biting cold, several people joined Rahul Gandhi that resumed its journey in Punjab from Tanda here in the morning.

The Punjab leg of the Congress' Kanyakumari to Kashmir march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

Senior leaders of the party, including its Punjab chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Harish Chaudhary and Raj Kumar Chabbewal, were seen accompanying Gandhi during the yatra that will halt for the night at Mukerian.

Gandhi, who was again seen wearing the white T-shirt that he has sported for much of the journey, met a group of women and got a photo clicked with them.

On Monday, the former Congress chief had said the yatra is getting an overwhelming response. He had also slammed the BJP government over the issues of unemployment and inflation.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

It has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

On Saturday, the march in Punjab was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march had resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar.

The yatra had also taken a break on Friday in view of the Lohri festival. With PTI inputs