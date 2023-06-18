Security in border districts upped ahead of Shah's rally

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 17

Security has been increased several notches in the border police districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on June 18.

Check-posts have been set up at all entry and exit points of the city. Unlike earlier when the lower constabulary used to frisk people, this time senior officials are doing this job with nobody being spared. The event is being held at the Grain market. The venue has been surrounded and secured by cops.

The BJP headquarters have designated two-time Jalandhar (North) MLA KD Bhandari as the overall in-charge. A senior leader said Bhandari had been given the responsibility because of his “experience and expertise in the organisational affairs of the party.”

He is being assisted by Shiv Bir Singh Rajan, BJP’s Gurdaspur unit chief.

The list of dignitaries who will sit on the stage with Shah will be given the final approval by the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The final list is expected tonight or early tomorrow morning. Sources say it will be finalised in consultation with the Central security agencies, including the IB.

RSS leaders are regularly holding confabulation with local BJP leadership.

For past week, Baghel Singh Bahian, a young party leader, has been busy hiring trucks to ferry workers to the event. “We are working hard to ensure the rally is a success. I will bring at least 30 trucks,” he said.

Like Baghel, other leaders too have been asked to bring “the maximum number of people to the event.”

ADGP Mohnish Chawla has rushed in from Chandigarh to supervise the security arrangements.

Shah is expected to highlight the achievements of the Central Government in his speech.