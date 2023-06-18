 Security in border districts upped ahead of Shah's rally : The Tribune India

Security in border districts upped ahead of Shah's rally

Check-posts at entry, exit points in Gurdaspur

The venue of Home Minister Amit Shahs rally on June 18.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 17

Security has been increased several notches in the border police districts of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally on June 18.

Check-posts have been set up at all entry and exit points of the city. Unlike earlier when the lower constabulary used to frisk people, this time senior officials are doing this job with nobody being spared. The event is being held at the Grain market. The venue has been surrounded and secured by cops.

The BJP headquarters have designated two-time Jalandhar (North) MLA KD Bhandari as the overall in-charge. A senior leader said Bhandari had been given the responsibility because of his “experience and expertise in the organisational affairs of the party.”

He is being assisted by Shiv Bir Singh Rajan, BJP’s Gurdaspur unit chief.

The list of dignitaries who will sit on the stage with Shah will be given the final approval by the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. The final list is expected tonight or early tomorrow morning. Sources say it will be finalised in consultation with the Central security agencies, including the IB.

RSS leaders are regularly holding confabulation with local BJP leadership.

For past week, Baghel Singh Bahian, a young party leader, has been busy hiring trucks to ferry workers to the event. “We are working hard to ensure the rally is a success. I will bring at least 30 trucks,” he said.

Like Baghel, other leaders too have been asked to bring “the maximum number of people to the event.”

ADGP Mohnish Chawla has rushed in from Chandigarh to supervise the security arrangements.

Shah is expected to highlight the achievements of the Central Government in his speech.

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

