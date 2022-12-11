Security up ahead of R-Day

Our Correspondent

Faridkot: Over seven weeks before the 74th Republic Day celebrations, the police have increased security in the district. The entry of private vehicles into government offices has been restricted by closing some mini-gates at the Secretariat. TNS

Bullets fired at trader’s shop

Abohar: Three masked bike-borne fired at a trader’s shop in Hanumangarh on Saturday. Hrithik Boxer of Lawrence Gang has claimed responsibility. Some miscreants had demanded Rs 2-crore ransom from the trader.