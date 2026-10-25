Seechewal questions own govt over 'failure' to clean Buddha Nullah

The issue came in sharp focus during the 46th meeting of the Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation Project, where the continuing pollution of the water body prompted questions about the performance of the departments responsible for controlling the discharge of sewage and industrial waste.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Seechewal said, "If my voice is not being heard, who will listen to the common man? The Punjab Government and its officials are responsible for the pollution of Buddha nullah."

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The MP’s criticism comes at a time when the government’s efforts to clean the drain continue to face challenges on the ground. Despite repeated meetings, directions to officials and action against those found violating waste-disposal rules, pollution remains a major concern in Ludhiana.

During his visits to various sewage treatment plants and effluent treatment plants, Seechewal reportedly found shortcomings in their functioning, raising questions about the monitoring and accountability.

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The nearly Rs 800 crore reportedly spent on pollution-control and rejuvenation efforts has also brought the gap between expenditure and results into focus. The continued discharge of pollutants into the nullah has raised questions over why the problem persists despite substantial investment.

The MP’s remarks are particularly significant as he has criticised his own party's government over its handling of one of Punjab’s most persistent environmental problems.

The challenge is not limited to the treatment plants. Dairy waste from Tajpur Road and Haibowal clusters, along with industrial discharge, continues to pose problems. Seechewal had earlier pointed to the failure to stop waste from entering the drain despite enforcement measures, including the registration of cases against violators.

Reacting to the remarks, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said Seechewal should write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if the Punjab Government had failed to act on the alleged canal scam. He demanded a Central probe into the alleged misuse of public money and pollution of the Sutlej. Bittu stressed the need for accountability and a thorough investigation into the matter.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, “If the voice of a Rajya Sabha MP is not being heard, whose voice will the government listen to?... The pollution of Buddha Nullah remains unchecked despite crores of rupees being spent, while the voice of even an MP is being ignored. If an elected representative cannot get the government and officials to act, how can an ordinary citizen expect their grievances to be heard?”

Harbhajan Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP who recently joined the BJP, also criticised the government over its alleged failure to allow MPs to work for the public. Referring to Seechewal's remarks, he said if the Buddha Nullah issue was ignored, Punjab would suffer the consequences. He questioned what kind of government prevented its own MPs from serving people, alleging that the situation reflected a lack of accountability. Harbhajan also expressed concern over the growing pollution and the need for urgent action.