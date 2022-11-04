Seed shortage has farmers of Sangrur district worried

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 3

Shortage of the new variety of subsidised seeds of wheat in Sangrur district has created problems for farmers, who are repeatedly visiting various offices of the Agriculture Department, but to no avail.

Farmers have alleged that officials were offering them seeds of the old variety only.

“After visiting the Bhawanigarh office repeatedly, today I came to office of the Chief Agriculture Officer at Sangrur. The things are same here,” alleged Darshan Singh, a farmer from Bhawanigarh.

Will be supplied soon There is a shortage of the new variety of seeds at some places. The National Seeds Corporation will supply the seeds in a day or two. The sowing season will end around November 20 & farmers still have ample time. We will ensure the supply of seeds to all farmers. —Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal, MD, Punjab state seeds corporation

Another farmer Gurdesh Singh alleged that officials concerned were asking them to purchase seeds from private shopkeepers, who have been selling it at the rate of Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 per 40 kg bag. At the government offices, the rate is Rs 1,100 per bag.

“If the Punjab Government cannot supply the seeds to us, it should not have made big claims regarding it before the start of the sowing season,” he said. During interactions with various farmers, it came to light that farmers are looking for the new varieties, including 187, 303 and 222. As these are not available in the required quantity, the authorities are offering the old 3086 variety seeds.

“Today I have come for the third time here. Officials claimed they were trying to arrange the seeds. No one knows when these will become available,” alleged Gurpiar Singh, another farmer.

Agriculture Development Officer (Seeds) Amandeep Kaur said the seeds of the new variety were not being supplied in the required quantity hence they were offering the old variety.

Punjab State Seeds Corporation MD Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said the issue would be resolved in a day or two.

