Patiala: Seedborne fungal disease affects resown paddy crop

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, August 6

Despite suffering massive losses due to the flooding, farmers in several parts of the state are transplanting paddy for the third time without waiting for a special girdawari announced by the Punjab Government.

In flood-hit areas — Ghanaur, Sanaur, Samana and Shutrana — use of fertilisers and pesticides has witnessed an upward trend.

Sarabjit Singh from Ghanaur said, “My six acres remained submerged in the floodwater for more than 10 days. Thereafter, I took help from some relatives and transplanted the paddy once again. Last week, the crop got infected with Bakanae (a seedborne fungal disease). Now, I am left with no option, but to transplant paddy for the third time.” “I used fertilisers and chemicals to save the crop, but failed,” he said.

Farmers said the government would not compensate them for total loss. “It is not possible for the government to compensate us. We can get out of debt trap only by transplanting paddy.”

The situation has gone from bad to worse for small and marginal farmers who have taken land on a lease. These farmers have already spent a lot on transplanting paddy and cannot wait for compensation.

Harbans Singh from Chuhat village said, “I paid a lease amount of Rs 51,000 per acre. On June 23, I transplanted paddy by spending Rs 12,000 per acre. After the crop got submerged, I sourced 1509 variety from Uttar Pradesh and transplanted it on July 12. Now, the crop is badly affected by Bakanae.”

“In total, I have spent Rs 20,000 per acre. Though some relatives have provided me paddy saplings, I have to pay labourers to transplant it for the third time.”

The agriculture experts have suggested that the paddy transplantation in August would not yield good results and would only add to losses.

“Majority of farmers believe that the Centre will relax norms at the time of procurement. A decent quality of paddy crop requires proper temperature and heat in addition to water. Now, farmers should opt for vegetables rather than transplanting paddy as it’s more prone to diseases,” said experts.