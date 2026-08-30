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Home / Punjab / Seeds of hard work help Batth brothers reap rich harvest in organic farming

Seeds of hard work help Batth brothers reap rich harvest in organic farming

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:16 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Progressive farmer Ranjodh Singh Batth (right) being honoured by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.
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For the brother duo --- Ranjodh Singh Batth and Ranjit Singh Batth -- organic farming is not merely an alternative to chemical-based agriculture but a way of life they have followed for nearly two decades.

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Hailing from Mehlanwala village, the brothers have been practising organic farming since 2008. Ranjodh, who holds a BSc in Computer Science, and Ranjit, who has an MA in Political Science, were inspired by their farmer father and communist leader Jagtar Singh Mehlanwala to take up farming based on natural and sustainable practices.

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Over the years, the brothers have expanded beyond conventional crops. They have developed a pear orchard spread over around 4.5 acres, besides cultivating turmeric (haldi) and producing honey. Their pears are marketed outside Punjab, with a substantial quantity being sold in Kolkata.

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The brothers, however, believe the biggest challenge facing genuine organic farmers is not production but creating awareness among consumers. They said many people remained unaware of what constitutes genuinely organic produce, while some unscrupulous sellers passed off conventionally grown products as organic.

“This harms farmers who actually follow organic and natural farming practices,” said Ranjodh, adding that fraudulent claims not only mislead consumers but also undermine the efforts of farmers who have spent years maintaining soil health and avoiding chemical inputs.

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Another major hurdle is the shortage of agricultural labour. According to the brothers, natural and organic farming often requires greater manual intervention, particularly for weed management and orchard maintenance. The rising shortage and cost of labour, therefore, remain major constraints to expanding such farming practices.

Ranjodh advised farmers interested in shifting to organic farming against making a sudden transition on a large scale. Instead, he suggested they begin by growing vegetables and other food items required by their own families.

“Start with your kitchen,” he said, adding that farmers could learn the techniques, understand their soil and gradually increase the area under organic cultivation.

The Batth brothers believe a gradual approach can help farmers gain confidence while reducing the risks associated with changing their farming practices. Their nearly two-decade journey demonstrates how a small beginning can eventually grow into a diversified organic farming enterprise.

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