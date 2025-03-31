DT
Home / Punjab / Seeds of hatred will not be allowed to grow in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Seeds of hatred will not be allowed to grow in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Announces unemployed youth to be allotted permits for minibuses and facilitated with vehicle purchases on easy terms
Mahesh Sharma
Malerkotla, Updated At : 12:19 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses Muslims on the occasion of Eid in Malerkotla. Video grab
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, announced that seeds of hatred would not be allowed to germinate in the state, which has suffered immensely due to the flawed policies of traditional political parties.

“From this pious land of Malerkotla, blessed by the tenth Sikh Guru Govind Singh for eternal peace in reciprocation of the ‘haa da naara’ raised by Nawab Sher Singh in favour of the younger Sahibzadas, I once again assure you that while we will allow many things to flourish in Punjab, hatred will not be one of them,” said Mann, emphasising the importance of peace, love, and development.

Accusing earlier governments of discontinuing public transport services to rural areas, Mann announced that unemployed youth would be allotted permits for minibuses and facilitated with vehicle purchases on easy terms.

He further said grants worth Rs 150-200 crore had been earmarked for infrastructure development in Malerkotla, Punjab’s youngest district. Key projects already underway include a Government Medical College, a Government College for Girls, new administrative office buildings, construction of link roads, and the strengthening of civic amenities.

Elaborating on the status of the Government Medical College, the CM said, “We have almost completed the process of acquiring land from the Union Government for the institute, which will be built on a ratio of 60:40 and will have 100 MBBS seats sanctioned.”

Additionally, the Civil Hospital will be upgraded to fulfil the requirement of 150-200 beds, Mann added.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Malerkotla MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman, and Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra were present at the occasion.

