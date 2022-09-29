Seek explanation from Punjab CM over trust vote: BJP to Governor

Jalandhar, September 28
BJP leader Manoranajan Kalia on Wednesday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, asking him to seek an explanation from the Speaker and CM Bhagwant Mann on moving a confidence motion that was “not on agenda” of the House.
Kalia said being leader of the House, CM Mann’s act was against the rules of procedure of the Vidhan Sabha.
In his letter to the Governor, Kalia said, “Mann moved a confidence motion, which was not on the agenda and was not discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...