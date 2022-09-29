Seek explanation from Punjab CM over trust vote: BJP to Governor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 28

BJP leader Manoranajan Kalia on Wednesday wrote to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, asking him to seek an explanation from the Speaker and CM Bhagwant Mann on moving a confidence motion that was “not on agenda” of the House.

Kalia said being leader of the House, CM Mann’s act was against the rules of procedure of the Vidhan Sabha.

In his letter to the Governor, Kalia said, “Mann moved a confidence motion, which was not on the agenda and was not discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting.”