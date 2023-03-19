Seeking anticipatory bail, Sukhbir moves High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Just about two days after a Faridkot court declined relief to Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former deputy CM today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for anticipatory bail in the Kotkapura police firing case. The petition filed against the state of Haryana is yet to come up for hearing.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Kalra had earlier partly allowed anticipatory bail to former CM Parkash Singh Badal on health grounds, but had denied the relief to Sukhbir. Kalra had among other things referred to the SIT report in the matter.