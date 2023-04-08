Seeking jobs, union protests near CM's Sangrur residence

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 7

Members of the Unemployed Overage Union and the police personnel pushed each other near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The union members tried to reach in front of the residence and demanded relaxation in the age of recruitment to the Education and Health Departments of the Punjab Government.

“Before the last Assembly Election, AAP leaders had promised to give us relaxation in age for recruitment in the Education and Health Department. But after the formation of their government, all AAP leaders have forgotten their promise,” alleged Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan, who led the protesters.

The protesters sat on a dharna on the Sangrur-Patiala road and repeatedly tried to cross the barricade put up by the police.

“We have ended our protest after the administration fixed our meeting with senior authorities on April 20 at the Chief Minister’s office,” said Dhilwan.