Seeking wage hike, mid-day meal workers hold protest

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, December 26

Protesting against the alleged indifferent attitude of the state government towards their demand of a hike in monthly wages, a large number of members and activists of the Mid-Day Meal and Safai Workers Union, Punjab, staged a state-level protest on the main road near the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here today.

The protesters ended their dharna only after the district administration scheduled their meeting with the Education Minister for January 11.

They were demanding that their wages be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. They warned the government if their wages were not hiked, they would intensify their agitation at the state level.

Addressing the protesters, state president of the union Sukhwinder Singh Boha said the government had not hiked the wages of mid-day meal workers, but it was spending money for several unproductive works.

Among others who also addressed the protesters included state secretary of the union Manjit Raj, Manjit Kaur Reond, Harwinder Singh Sema and Nikka Singh Bahadurpur.

To meet education minister on Jan 11

The protesters were demanding that their wages be increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000 per month

The dharna ended after the district administration scheduled their meeting with the Education Minister for January 11

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur