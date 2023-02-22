Selected teachers stopped from marching towards Punjab CM’s house

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, February 21

The police and members of the ETT and TET Pass Union pushed each other near the local residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here when the latter tried to cross the police barricade.

Balwinder Singh, a protester, said, “In August 2021, the government had started our recruitment. Around 5,000 members of our union have joined after July 2022. But around 1,600 selected candidates are still taking rounds of various offices for joining. We would intensify our agitation in coming days if the government failed to take required steps for our joining.”

All members first converged near Verka Milk Plant on Sangrur-Patiala road and later organised a protest march towards the residence of the CM. However, when they reached at the entry point of colony, where the residence of CM is located, cops stopped them. It led to both sides pushing each other for some time. After they failed to cross cops, protesters started protest at Sangrur-Patiala road.

“After being ensured of a meeting on March 3 with senior authorities of the Education Department, we have ended our today’s protest” said Rajwinder Singh, another protester.

