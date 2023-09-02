Self-employment plan: 400 loan applications stuck, red tape to blame

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 1

The state government’s efforts to propel self-employment programme has hit a roadblock with financial institutions sitting on more than 400 applications of loan seekers.

The passouts — mainly from the ITIs — have applied for loans ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, besides with the state government entities like the District Industries Centre, Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation, Punjab Backward Classes Land Development and Finance Corporation and Punjab Khadi and Village Industries Board.

As the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has planned a big event next month in Ludhiana to facilitate self-employment loans, the delay in approving these files has been red flagged by the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

DPS Kharbanda, Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training, said the financial institutions had raised several objections, including lack of banking history. He said the matter had been taken up with the institutes. The department facilitates loans to students who specialise in plumbing, welding and electrical trades.