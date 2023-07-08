Shiv Sena leader arrested over hate posts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 7

The police have arrested Shiv Sena (Shinde group), Punjab, president Harish Singla over posting hate messages on online platforms. Singla was taken into custody from his house early Friday morning.

Police officials said they got information on Thursday evening that the controversial leader had posted hate messages on online platforms, including his WhatsApp status. Police officials said the message posted by the Shiv Sena leader could have led to a law and order situation and created fear among residents.

The police registered a case against him under Sections 153-A and 504 (intentionally insulting, and thereby giving provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace) of the IPC.

The police said Singla was produced in a court on Friday morning and remanded in judicial custody.

Singla has already been in and out of jail in the past. He had earlier courted controversy after he issued provocative statements which led to stone-pelting and a clash among religious groups outside the Kali Mata temple here in April 2022.