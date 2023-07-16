Send ambulances to flood-hit areas, civil surgeons told

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 15

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered all civil surgeons to stop deployment of ambulances with ministers and other VIPs except the Chief Minister. All these should be deployed in flood-affected areas, he said.

Chairing a meeting of the district administration and representatives of the Indian Medical Association, religious and social organisations here today, Dr Balbir said instructions had also been issued to all civil surgeons that essential medicines should be delivered to the people stranded in deluge. There should not be any difficulty in transporting patients to hospitals.

To provide the best health facilities in the flood-affected areas, medical camps were being organised with the support of NGOs to save people from diseases, he added.

President of the Indian Medical Association, Rupnagar, Dr Bhanu Pratap Parmar apprised the minister that four ambulances along with medical staff would be sent immediately under the supervision of the civil surgeon.

