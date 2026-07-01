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Home / Punjab / Senior BJP leader Lalpura dedicates pension to fund Rs 5-lakh insurance cover for granthis, temple priests

Senior BJP leader Lalpura dedicates pension to fund Rs 5-lakh insurance cover for granthis, temple priests

He said the initiative was aimed at providing a measure of social security to religious functionaries who often lack financial protection

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:08 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Senior BJP leader Iqbal Singh Lalpura distributes insurance certificates to granthis and temple priests on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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BJP Parliamentary Board member and former National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura today distributed insurance certificates to 15 temple priests at a function held at Shiv Mandir in Sahomajra village, saying the social security initiative has already covered 503 Granthi Singhs and temple priests.

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Addressing the gathering, Lalpura said he had dedicated his pension to support the insurance scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a beneficiary in the event of an unforeseen tragedy. He said the initiative was aimed at providing a measure of social security to religious functionaries who often lack financial protection.

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Lalpura said Hindu-Sikh unity remained Punjab’s greatest strength and that members of both communities had always stood together in every circumstance.

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During the programme, local leaders, including Vinod Kumar Sharma, Inderpal Singh, Dr Inderjit Singh, and Prince Kaushik, felicitated Lalpura and appreciated the initiative for extending insurance benefits to Granthi Singhs and temple priests.

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