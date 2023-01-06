Senior Congress leaders Shamsher Dullo, Lal Singh, Sukhpal Khaira meet Navjot Singh Sidhu at Patiala Central Jail

Ravneet
Tribune News Service
Patiala, January 6
Ahead of purported release of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu from Patiala Central Jail, former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo and senior leader Lal Singh reached the jail to meet him. The former president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Sidhu is on the list of inmates set to be released from jail on Republic day i.e January 26.
Shamsher Singh Dullo, who had visited Sidhu earlier as well, said it was their personal visit and added, “We will be delighted if Sidhu is released on January 26.”
Lal Singh said they are working to strengthen the Congress party. He said, “His (Sidhu’s) father and mother were senior Congress leaders. We have only come to meet him.”
The two leaders who attended a meeting on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Friday said they are getting huge response from Congress leaders and people.
Lal Singh meanwhile rejected claims of disagreement among Sidhu and PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and said the two are leaders of the Congress party will work in tandem. He said, “The congress party is united.”
Other congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Mohinder Kaypee also met Sidhu.
