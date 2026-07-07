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Home / Punjab / Senior Congress leaders skip Baghel’s meeting amid Punjab infighting

Senior Congress leaders skip Baghel’s meeting amid Punjab infighting

Verka meets Channi as AICC general secretary in-charge steps up efforts to placate disgruntled leaders; Bajwa calls for unity

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:35 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Bhupesh Baghel. File
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Senior Congress leaders were conspicuously absent as AICC general secretary in-charge Bhupesh Baghel began interacting with the heads of election committees at the Punjab Congress office here on Tuesday.

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The disgruntled leaders, who held a meeting in Mohali on Monday, stayed away from Tuesday's meeting.

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Of the three working presidents, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and former minister Raj Kumar Verka attended the meeting, while Sangat Singh Gilzian abstained.

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Baghel stepped up efforts to placate the disgruntled leaders as Verka met former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Verka later met Baghel over breakfast before attending the meeting.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who has been treading a middle path, said: “The Congress is a democratic party with many experienced leaders. I urge everyone to remain united if they aim to bring about change in Punjab."

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