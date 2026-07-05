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Home / Punjab / Senior constable among three held with 280 gm heroin in Muktsar

Senior constable among three held with 280 gm heroin in Muktsar

The police also seize a revolver, five cartridges and a car from the accused

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:32 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The Muktsar Sadar police arrested a senior constable posted at the Ghubaya police post in the neighbouring Fazilka district, along with two other persons, for allegedly possessing 280 gm of heroin near Badhai village on the Jalalabad Road on Saturday night.

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The accused have been identified as senior constable Joginder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Mamdot in Ferozepur district, and Dilsher Singh, a resident of Muktsar who is currently living in Abohar.

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The police also seized a licensed revolver, five cartridges and a car from the accused.

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Confirming the arrests, Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said a case has been registered at Muktsar Sadar police station. "The arrested head constable is among those who had come to sell the heroin," the SSP said.

A case under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act has been registered.

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Further investigation is under way to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify the other persons linked to the alleged drug trafficking network.

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