Senior constable killed as vehicle hits him at checkpoint

A senior constable posted at the Kabarwala police station here died after a potato-laden vehicle hit him while he was on duty at the Pakki Tibbi checkpoint in Malout tehsil of Muktsar district last night.

The deceased, Chandan Pandey, aged about 37, was taken to Bathinda for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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Inspector Varun Yadav, SHO of Kabarwala police station, said that Chandan was a resident of Malout. "He is survived by two sons. The police have rounded up two persons in connection with the incident," said the SHO.