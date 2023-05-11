Sensitise students on water table, DEOs told

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 10

The Director General, School Education, Punjab, has written to District Education Officers (DEOs) of Mansa, Bathinda, Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts to apprise students about depleting water table and crop diversification.

The letter to the DEOs states: “Water is essential for life. So, it’s our responsibility to save each and every drop of water. If we don’t do this, then the coming generations will face scarcity of water. Sources of water are limited. Only by saving water we can avoid its scarcity.”

The letter states: “Farmers sow wheat and paddy. These crops require more water. So, they use more groundwater due to which its level is depleting with each passing day.”

The letter states: “The groundwater level was 40 feet 20 years ago. Now, its level is 90 to 100 feet. So, it’s important to make efforts to stop depletion of water level.”

The letter further states: “To spread awareness among students, the Agriculture Department has prepared a video on crops which can be cultivated with less water.”

The Education Department with the approval of the Agriculture Department has prepared a scheduled programme on “Conserve groundwater and encourage crop diversity” for schools.