Separation from wife leads to Moga resident’s deportation from Australia after 8-year stay

An eight-year stay in Australia ended abruptly for Harpreet Singh (41), a resident of Moga, who was deported to India last week as part of a group of 15 Indian nationals sent back on a special chartered flight. His case, shaped by personal upheaval and legal challenges, highlights the fragile realities faced by migrants living abroad without valid documentation.

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Harpreet had moved to Australia around 2018, reportedly in search of better economic opportunities. However, his life took a difficult turn following a separation from his wife, which acquaintances say left him emotionally and financially strained. The breakdown of his family support system is believed to have contributed to his inability to regularise his visa status, eventually pushing him into a cycle of overstaying and legal uncertainty.

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After his visa expired, Harpreet struggled to navigate Australia’s immigration system. Unlike some others deported alongside him, he was not accused of criminal activity. Officials described him as cooperative during proceedings, but that did not prevent his detention at the Melbourne Immigration Detention Centre, where he spent time awaiting deportation.

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Harpreet was among 11 individuals from Punjab who were deported on April 30, 2026, along with four others from different Indian states. Due to reported disruptive behavior by some deportees, Australian authorities arranged a special chartered flight instead of using commercial airlines. The flight, operated under tight security, included escorts and medical staff to manage the high-risk transfer.

Authorities revealed that while some deportees were involved in serious offenses such as assault, stalking, and traffic violations, others — like Harpreet — were primarily detained for immigration violations such as overstaying visas.

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A troubling aspect of the deportation was the lack of proper documentation among many returnees. Out of the 11 Punjabis, only two had valid passports. The rest were issued emergency travel certificates by Indian consulates, often due to lost documents or exploitation by fraudulent agents who allegedly confiscated their papers.

Harpreet’s return has sparked conversation in his hometown, where residents see his story as a cautionary tale.

As Harpreet Singh begins rebuilding his life in Moga, his experience stands as a reminder that migration stories are often shaped as much by personal circumstances as by policy and law.