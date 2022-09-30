Separatist elements getting emboldened in Punjab under AAP regime: Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

Senior BJP leader Sunil Jakhar today said that separatist voices had been emboldened in Punjab ever since the AAP government has come to power.

Sunil Jakhar said this while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the "Lokan Di Vidhan Sabha" held in the presence of senior BJP leadership today. Jakhar said, "These separatist voices, which were earlier being raised in London and New York, are now being raised from Punjab. It can't be a coincidence that such voices are being heard more and more in the tenure of the present state government.”

Jakhar said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should come out clean on his stance on the issue, rather than maintaining ambiguity on it.

"Ever since AAP government has come to power, these kind of incidents have increased. Gangsters are being invited to join political parties. Law and order has gone for a toss. These people - it seems are finding the environment of the state conducive to say these things and they are coming here. All this is coinciding with the new government's coming to power. The feeling is - "Jab saiyan bhaye kotwal, to ab dar kahe ka".

Jakhar further added, “AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stopping at a separatist's home in 2017 had also exposed the party. People forgot that. But due to these incidents, these doubts increase today whether all this is happening due to the support and weakness of the present state government. CM Mann should come clear on his stance on the issue. Because separatist forces have previously brought bad days in Punjab."

Reacting on the Delhi CM's claims that the party's co-incharge Raghav Chadha may be arrested soon, Jakhar said, "There is no substance to these claims. They (AAP) themselves do such things due to their internal politics. Kejriwal was also getting Manish Sisodia arrested. If someone is actually wrong, the government won't spare them. But I just want to assure Kejriwal ji, if there is no wrongdoing then don't fear, 'aram naal sovon" (sleep peacefully)."