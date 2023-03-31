Separatist’s guard ‘Fauji’ booked under Arms Act in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 30

Even as Amritpal Singh remains elusive for days, one of his associates has been booked by the Kishtwar district administration under the Arms Act.

Varinder Singh alias ‘Fauji’, an ex-serviceman who was a part of the private security of Amritpal, was arrested by the Punjab Police recently. He was terminated from the Army in 2015.

The police had requested the district administration to cancel the gun licence of Fauji. The request had come after Amritpal and his supporters attacked the Ajnala police station.

Police suspect that Varinder used fake documents to renew his licence time and again. While outsiders cannot procure gun licence from J&K, Army man used to get licence on a recommendation letter by their unit Commanders.

SSP of Kishtwar Khalil Poswal said a probe was ordered to know how Varinder got a gun licence as his unit was never posted in Kishtwar. “He got a licence from the office of the District Magistrate, Kishtwar, on the ‘recommendation’ of his unit Commander. There is a need to investigate how he got it,” said the SSP.

A case has been registered against Varinder under Sections 3/25/30 of the Arms Act at Kishtwar police station. The SSP said the Punjab Police would be contacted so that Varinder could be brought to Kishtwar for investigation into the case. During the probe, it was found that Varinder kept on renewing the gun licence even after he stopped serving the Army.

Interestingly a CBI investigation is going on against many senior bureaucrats of J&K, who allegedly issued gun licences in abundance 2012-16. It is suspected that over 2.70 lakh gun licences were issued during the period on forged documents to people, who were not residents of J&K. After the CBI took over the case in 2018, rules for issuing a gun licence were made stringent.