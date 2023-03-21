Separatist's social media handler held

Jalandhar, March 20
Nearly 10 days after he had been nabbed by the authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh’s social media handler Gurinderpal Singh Aujla was arrested on Monday again from Kapurthala.
UK-based NRI Aujla was reportedly trying to flee to England when he had been detained at the airport. He had been booked for allegedly displaying weapons on social media.
Since he had been booked under Section 188 of the IPC, he had secured bail soon. He was arrested again by the Majitha police from Kukad Pind in Kapurthala for the Ajnala incident.
