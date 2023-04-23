Sepoy Sewak Singh cremated with state honours

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 22

A large number of people paid their respect to Sepoy Sewak Singh of 4th Sikhlite Infantry. His body was cremated with military honours at his native Bagha village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision today.

Many officials of the administration, police, and the Indian Army offered flowers to bid adieu to the martyr.

Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, Talwandi Sabo SDM Gagandeep Singh and other officials placed wreath on the body of the braveheart.

People raised “Shaheed Sevak Singh amar rahe” slogans to mark the occasion.

MLA Baljinder Kaur said the countrymen would always be proud of the soldiers who gave their lives to maintain the honour and glory of the country. She said, “I salute Shaheed Sewak Singh from the bottom of my heart, who sacrificed his life for the country.”

She expressed deep sympathy with family members and said the government would provide all possible help to the martyr’s family.

A guard of honour was given by the Army unit to remember the martyr’s sacrifice. ADC (Development) Dr RP Singh also offered floral tributes to Shaheed Sevak Singh and said the district administration stands with the families of the martyrs and is always ready to help them in every possible way.