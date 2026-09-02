'Service is my passion': Rs 7 crore lottery winner Gurpreet Singh resumes police duties

After celebrating his life-changing lottery win for a few days, Punjab Police constable Gurpreet Singh of Malwal Qadim village in Fazilka district has returned to his regular duties.

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Gurpreet, who recently won the Rs 7-crore bumper lottery, is currently posted with the 112 emergency helpline, where he attends distress calls and responds to emergency situations.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Gurpreet said serving in the police force has always been his passion and that he intends to continue his job despite the windfall.

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He said the documentation process for claiming the prize money has begun and it may take around two months for the amount to be released from the state treasury due to procedural requirements.

On how he plans to use the money, Gurpreet said all major decisions in the family are taken with the consent of elders and the funds will be utilised accordingly. He described the lottery win as a blessing from the Almighty and said he intends to remain grounded and continue living a normal life.

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Gurpreet had purchased the lottery ticket during a routine visit to the city for some work, unaware that the purchase would transform his family’s financial future. Fate, however, had other plans, and he went on to win the bumper prize of Rs 7 crore.

Gurpreet is one of four siblings. He has two married sisters and a brother, while he himself is unmarried. His father, Darshan Singh, retired as a train guard with the Railways in 2019.