Services of 5 consumer panel chiefs terminated by Punjab Government

Chandigarh, February 3
The Punjab Government has terminated the services of Pushvinder Singh, Ashish Kumar Grover, Kanwar Sandeep Singh, Sukhdeep Kaur and Ranjit Singh as presidents of district consumer disputes redressal commission. Information to this effect was furnished before the Punjab and Haryana High Court during the hearing of a contempt of court petition filed against IAS officer Rahul Bhandari and another respondent.
Taking up the petition filed by Rakesh Kumar, Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan asserted the petitioner alleged violation of the order dated September 15, 2022, vide which selections were quashed and a direction was issued to the state to proceed in the matter afresh in accordance with the recommendation dated April 5, 2021, made by a selection committee.
Justice Sangwan asserted compliance affidavit of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, stated that the government had filed appeals. “However, in compliance of the order dated September 15, 2022, the government has terminated their services.”
