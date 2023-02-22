Session from March 3, Budget of Punjab Government a week later

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

With the Budget Session being held from March 3 to March 24, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government will present the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on March 10. This was decided at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister here at his office in the Civil Secretariat.

Giving the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet had authorised the Governor to convene the session, as per Article 174 of the Constitution of India.

According to the schedule, the session will commence on March 3 with Governor’s address followed by obituary references at 2 pm. On March 6, the Motion of Thanks and discussion on Governor’s Address will take place at 10 am till the conclusion of the same. The report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the year 2021-22, presentation of supplementary grants for year 2022-23 and Appropriation Bill on supplementary demands for grants for year 2022-23 will be held on March 7, followed by legislative business.

Non-official business will be held on March 9 and the Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will be presented before the House on March 10. General discussion on the Budget estimates for the year 2023-24 will resume on March 11 till its conclusion and voting. Non-official business will be conducted at 10 am on March 22, followed by legislative business on March 24 after which the House will be adjourned sine die. With Investment Summit round the corner, the government approved an “Integrated Logistics & Logistics Park Policy”.

