Session held on career counselling

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, May 8

A special orientation program was held at Sohrab Public Senior Secondary School, to kick off the career counselling project launched by Rotary Club.

Chief advisor, Rotary international district, Amjad Ali, chaired the event and chairman of an examination coaching institute in Chandigarh, was the keynote speaker.

The school principal said free career counselling program had been launched jointly by educational and social organisations led by the Rotary Club with intent to facilitate students coming from rural and suburban localities prepare for various competitive examinations and choosing career immediately after graduation.

#Malerkotla