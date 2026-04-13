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Home / Punjab / Set deadline for punishing those guilty of sacrilege: Warring

Set deadline for punishing those guilty of sacrilege: Warring

Punjab Congress president welcomes the amendment to the sacrilege law

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:37 PM Apr 13, 2026 IST
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Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today welcomed the amendment to the sacrilege law making it more stringent, while at the same time demanding a deadline for punishing those guilty of sacrilege.

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Welcoming the amendments, the PCC president said, “In any case there was no doubt about the passage of amendments to the sacrilege law by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha”.

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“Who will not like the culprits of sacrilege to be severely punished?”, he asked, while adding, “Periodical passages of law and amendments do not and will not serve any purpose if the intentions of the governments passing such laws are not sincere."

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The AAP government also fails on the count of sincerity, he remarked.

He pointed out that the ruling AAP had claimed before the 2022 Assembly elections that if voted to power, it will punish the guilty within no time. “The situation is back to square one. Not that the government had any difficulty in punishing the guilty under the existing laws against sacrilege, only that it was not sincere," he observed.

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Warring asked, after having empowered itself with a more stringent law, subject to the Governor’s assent, would the AAP government give a timeline as to when it will do justice in the matter?

“Let it set a deadline. Only then people will believe that the government is sincere," he demanded, adding, “otherwise it will be yet another theatrical exercise by those, who are known to be the masters of political theatrics."

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