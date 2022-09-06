Set up during Covid, oxygen plant lies defunct at Sangrur Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, September 5

Amid tall claims of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government related to improvement of facilities, the Health Department has failed to repair a defunct oxygen plant.

The Centre had installed the oxygen plant at the Sangrur Civil Hospital under PM CARES Fund last year, which was one of the worst-hit districts in terms of Covid fatality rate (5.3 per cent).

Gursewak Singh, a patient, said, “The delay in getting the oxygen plant repaired has exposed the Health Department. The state government should act immediately.”

Sources said the plant was set up in the first week of June 2021, but due to technical glitches, it became operational in October only for some months.

Till June 2021, the district had witnessed 796 deaths, of which, 121 were reported from the Sangrur block, followed by Longowal (115), Moonak (84) and Kauhrian (75). Of the total deaths, 604 deaths took place from January 2021 to June and 411 deaths were reported in May 2021 alone.

“Since the oxygen plant was installed by the Centre, the Health Department is not taking the issue seriously. The Health Minister should order an inquiry,” said Jatinder Kalra of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Deputy Medical Commissioner Vikas Dhir said the district authorities had already taken up the matter with their seniors. “Recently, a compressor was installed, however, the oxygen plant needs other equipment to keep its temperature under control. We are in touch with the higher authorities,” he said.

Gurmail Singh, district in-charge, AAP, said: “I will take up the matter with the government and get the oxygen plant repaired at the earliest.”