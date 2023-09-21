Setback for BJP, former Abohar MLA joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The BJP has suffered a major setback as former BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Narang into the party.

Narang had won the 2017 Assembly elections from the Abohar constituency by defeating then Congress candidate and now Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Ever since Jakhar had joined the BJP, he was reportedly upset with the party top brass. After welcoming Arun Narang into the party, Mann tweeted that the family of the AAP is growing in Punjab.

“Impressed by the pro-people policies of the AAP government, former Abohar MLA Arun Narang has joined the AAP. Narang’s joining the AAP will strengthen the party in Abohar,” said CM Mann.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Abohar #Bhagwant Mann #BJP