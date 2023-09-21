Setback for BJP, former Abohar MLA joins AAP

Chandigarh, September 20
The BJP has suffered a major setback as former BJP MLA from Abohar Arun Narang joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted Narang into the party.
Narang had won the 2017 Assembly elections from the Abohar constituency by defeating then Congress candidate and now Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. Ever since Jakhar had joined the BJP, he was reportedly upset with the party top brass. After welcoming Arun Narang into the party, Mann tweeted that the family of the AAP is growing in Punjab.
“Impressed by the pro-people policies of the AAP government, former Abohar MLA Arun Narang has joined the AAP. Narang’s joining the AAP will strengthen the party in Abohar,” said CM Mann.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress
Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP