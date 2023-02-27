Seven days on, farmers continue strike in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 26

While protesters at Mansurwala seem to be in no mood to lift the dharna in front of the ethanol plant, border farmers have started another protest outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) aggravating problems of the authorities concerned here.

Protesting against orders of the district administration to prevent tiling the government land ahead of the barbed wire fencing along the Indo-Pakistan border, these farmers have now resorted to hunger strike since last week.

Till date, the administration has not been able to find an amicable solution as there are reportedly two warring groups, one demanding rights to carry on farming on the land, which they claim to be tilling for the last several decades, and the other group claiming to be actual stakeholders of the land, which has triggered the entire confrontation.

