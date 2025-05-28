Seven farmers go on hunger strike in Muktsar jail over Bathinda drain pipeline dispute

Seven farmers, among nearly 60 arrested from Ghaso Khana village in Bathinda district recently, have started a hunger strike at the district jail in Muktsar. They were reportedly detained over protests against the laying of a drain pipeline through the residential area of their village.

Following the arrests, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal visited Muktsar town today and warned the state government of intensified farmer protests in the coming days.

Dallewal said, “There is a proposal for the Bathinda-Maur sewage drain and work is underway. The farmers, including our leader Baldev Singh Sandoha, raised their voices against the laying of a pipeline in the residential area of Ghaso Khana village. They were concerned about potential consequences if the pipeline were to leak in the future. However, they were arrested and brought to Muktsar jail. Seven of them have now started a hunger strike.”

He claimed that the issue had nearly been resolved, but two persons affiliated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) objected to a proposed change in the pipeline’s route, which triggered the current dispute.

“I warn the state government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to try to gag the voice of the farmers. We will not be silenced. We will soon gherao the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Bathinda. If the administration does not release the arrested farmers and address their demands, we will escalate our agitation,” warned Dallewal.

He also criticised the state government on a range of issues, including the prevailing law and order situation and alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement.

Speaking to The Tribune, Navdeep Singh, Superintendent of District Jail, Muktsar, confirmed, “Seven of the arrested persons, who have been brought here from Bathinda, began a hunger strike on Tuesday. They are only drinking water and have refused to eat anything.”

The Jail Superintendent further said that some farmer union leaders had come to meet the arrested farmers yesterday and were allowed to do so as per the rules. “However, Jagjit Singh Dallewal did not visit the jail today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dallewal alleged that Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) General Secretary Kaka Singh Kotra, who was also arrested over the same issue and sent to Amritsar jail, is being denied water. “Our national leader Kaka Singh Kotra is not being given water in Amritsar jail. He has also now started a hunger strike,” he claimed.