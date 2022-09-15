Seven injured in Gurdaspur jail as inmates clash

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, September 14

Seven inmates of the Gurdaspur Central Jail were injured following a clash between prisoners of two barracks today.

Sources said pipes and iron rods were used by the inmates to attack each other.

Nearly 25 inmates of Barrack No. 9 and 10 got enraged following abusive behaviour by their counterparts lodged in Barrack No. 4.

All seven have been admitted to the Civil Hospital where security has been increased. “None of the injured inmates is in a serious condition. It was with much effort that the jail guards separated the warring groups,” said a jail doctor.

On Sunday, a similar clash had occurred following which the prison officials had increased the security in the jail.

DSP (City) Riputapan Singh reached the spot and defused the situation. Police officers said they would lodge an FIR after the jail authorities submit a report.

#Gurdaspur