Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Phagwara, November 1
Tension prevailed when the Phagwara police led by DSP Jaspreet Singh used mild lathi charge on the agitated JCT workers who were being asked to shift their indefinite dharna from JCT gate to outside the premises as per orders of the High Court. The protesters opposed the instructions and were trying to cross the barricades installed by the police. Six women protesters sustained injuries in lathi charge and were admitted to the local civil hospital. One home guard jawan also got minor injuries during confrontation between the police and protesters. The injured including Ridhi Kumari, Nirmala Devi, Geeta Tiwari, Shiv Kumari, Shobha Kumari, Geeta, and Home Guard Jawan Rashpal Singh were being treated in civil Hospital. Senior medical officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the condition of all injured was stable.
The police predicted that protesters may block GT Road, Phagwara. Later, the protesters succeeded to cross the barricades forcibly and staged dharna on slip road near turning point Onkar Nagar, Phagwara. Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Captain Karnail Singh and SSP Vatsala Gupta conducted a meeting along with ADC Amit Kumar, SDM Jai-Inder Singh, and SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh with Mill Management in Kapurthala today, but could not reach any conclusion. When contacted SDM Jai-Inder Singh said the efforts were being made to resolve the issue soon.
