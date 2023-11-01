 Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Protesters succeeded to cross the barricades forcibly and staged dharna on slip road near turning point Onkar Nagar, Phagwar

Seven injured in lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara

Lathi charge on agitating JCT workers in Phagwara



Phagwara, November 1

Tension prevailed when the Phagwara police led by DSP Jaspreet Singh used mild lathi charge on the agitated JCT workers who were being asked to shift their indefinite dharna from JCT gate to outside the premises as per orders of the High Court. The protesters opposed the instructions and were trying to cross the barricades installed by the police. Six women protesters sustained injuries in lathi charge and were admitted to the local civil hospital. One home guard jawan also got minor injuries during confrontation between the police and protesters. The injured including Ridhi Kumari, Nirmala Devi, Geeta Tiwari, Shiv Kumari, Shobha Kumari, Geeta, and Home Guard Jawan Rashpal Singh were being treated in civil Hospital.  Senior medical officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the condition of all injured was stable.

The police predicted that protesters may block GT Road, Phagwara. Later, the protesters succeeded to cross the barricades forcibly and staged dharna on slip road near turning point Onkar Nagar, Phagwara. Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Captain Karnail Singh and SSP Vatsala Gupta conducted a meeting along with ADC Amit Kumar, SDM Jai-Inder Singh, and SP Phagwara Gurpreet Singh with Mill Management in Kapurthala today, but could not reach any conclusion. When contacted SDM Jai-Inder Singh said the efforts were being made to resolve the issue soon.

#Phagwara

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

2
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

3
Amritsar

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

4
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

5
Punjab

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

7
Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

9
Diaspora

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

10
Punjab

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC

Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for 'selective anonymity' and 'selective confidentiality': Supreme Court

Apex court says motive behind the scheme may be perfectly la...

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525...

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 cr of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai

The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungal...

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza

20-year-old soldier hailed from Dimona town in south of Isra...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including shooter involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in row with 372 AQI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Delhi recorded highest number of road accidents at 5,652 last year: MoRTH report

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Dwarka

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora