Seven jobless protest atop water tank in Sangrur district

Sangrur, March 29
Seven unemployed members of the ‘2016 Police Recruitment Struggle Union’ climbed atop a water tank here on Tuesday.
Protesters also blocked the Sangrur-Dhuri Road near railway overbridge and raised slogans against the state government for delaying their recruitment. They alleged that they had cleared all tests for the police recruitment to 7,416 posts advertised in 2016, but their recruitment has not been done yet. “We won’t end our protest till we get appointment letters,” said Navdeep Singh, a protester. —
