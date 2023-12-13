Seven months on, no headway in Jandiala 'kidnapping' case; victim yet to be found

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 12

The family members of Sajandeep Singh (34), who was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by fake travel agents in Jandiala on May 1, are a disappointed lot, with the hope of his being alive diminishing with each passing day.

It has been over seven months since the victim, a resident of Jalalabad falling under Verowal police station in Tarn Taran district, went missing from Jandiala.

The family had demanded the addition of murder charge to the FIR registered against eight persons in connection with the case, More names were added later during a probe. Eight persons were arrested and challan was put up in the court, while five others remain on the run.

The victim had gone to meet his brother’s relative, who had introduced him to “fake” travel agents who had duped him of Rs 17 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The Amritsar (Rural) police booked eight persons for Sajandeep’s kidnapping on May 6 on a complaint lodged by his elder brother Gurmit Singh. The police later added five more names to the case.

A police official who was privy to the investigation said until the victim’s body was recovered, he could not be declared dead. A possibility in the case is that the victim might have died by suicide after incident. However, this too cannot be ascertained until the body is recovered.

Can’t be declared dead until body found: Police