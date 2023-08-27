Seven swept away at breach site, rescued

Tarn Taran, August 26
The work on plugging of a breach on the dhussi bundh along the Sutlej at Ghadum village was halted yesterday due to incessant rain in Tarn Taran district.
Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said the repair work would be completed by Sunday.
Yesterday, seven persons had a narrow escape after they slipped into the river at a breach site at Ghadum village. A boat provided by the administration was used by the locals to rescue them.
The DC said some people had gone to the site for clicking photos, which led to the mishap.
