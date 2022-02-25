Several students camp in University basement in Ukraine

Several students camp in University basement in Ukraine

A file photo of medical students in war-torn Ukraine.

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, February 24

Till last evening, the family of Hemant Sharma, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue here, had been quite hopeful that their son Aniket Sharma, who is on a study visa to Ukraine, would be back in four days.

Aniket was to take back flight to India on February 27. But this morning, when they heard that Russia had launched the attack, all their hopes of rescuing their son from the war zone anytime soon dashed completely. “The first thing that we checked was the status of flights and our fear came true. Even the Air India flight which was to bring back Indian students had to be called back midway,” said Hemant, who works for the Indian Railways, adding, “Had we not waited for so long and managed ticket earlier or had the Russian attack come a little later, our son would have been safe with us here in few days.”

Hemant shared details: “Like us, my son, too, was a bit panicky this morning and was in touch with us on phone. We tried to calm him down and by the end of the day, he was quite fine and seemed to have reconciled with the situation”.

Like Aniket Sharma, Jalandhar-based Dr Ashwani Sharma’s son Ishan Sharma, his nephew Pratham Sharma and niece Vanshika, all of who are doing MBBS from Ukraine, too, have got stuck up there. All three of them were to fly back tomorrow. The family members have said that they were now putting up in a bunker at a place 50 km from Kyiv.

It, however, has been a huge escape for Manpreet Singh of TV Tower here, who too was on study visa to Ukraine and had returned home on February 15. “I had no plans to come back and had returned on my parents’ insistence. As I am in touch with my classmates who are from Kala Bakra village in Jalandhar, Malerkotla and other parts of Punjab, they had been telling me that everything was still fine till yesterday. After talking to them, I had been thinking that maybe I took a hasty decision to return. But when this morning the news of Russian attack came, I have thanked God and my parents a million times for rescuing me in time,” he said.

Adequate supplies

My son is pursuing MBBS from Kharkiv National Medical University. He, two more from Jalandhar and others have been shifted to the basement of the building for safety. They have adequate ration to last days. — Hemant Sharma, Jalandhar resident

#ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

3
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

4
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

5
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

6
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

7
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

8
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

9
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

10
World

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in Jalandhar

Kartarpur rape case: Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar-based youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists