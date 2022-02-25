Several students camp in University basement in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 24

Till last evening, the family of Hemant Sharma, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Avenue here, had been quite hopeful that their son Aniket Sharma, who is on a study visa to Ukraine, would be back in four days.

Aniket was to take back flight to India on February 27. But this morning, when they heard that Russia had launched the attack, all their hopes of rescuing their son from the war zone anytime soon dashed completely. “The first thing that we checked was the status of flights and our fear came true. Even the Air India flight which was to bring back Indian students had to be called back midway,” said Hemant, who works for the Indian Railways, adding, “Had we not waited for so long and managed ticket earlier or had the Russian attack come a little later, our son would have been safe with us here in few days.”

Hemant shared details: “Like us, my son, too, was a bit panicky this morning and was in touch with us on phone. We tried to calm him down and by the end of the day, he was quite fine and seemed to have reconciled with the situation”.

Like Aniket Sharma, Jalandhar-based Dr Ashwani Sharma’s son Ishan Sharma, his nephew Pratham Sharma and niece Vanshika, all of who are doing MBBS from Ukraine, too, have got stuck up there. All three of them were to fly back tomorrow. The family members have said that they were now putting up in a bunker at a place 50 km from Kyiv.

It, however, has been a huge escape for Manpreet Singh of TV Tower here, who too was on study visa to Ukraine and had returned home on February 15. “I had no plans to come back and had returned on my parents’ insistence. As I am in touch with my classmates who are from Kala Bakra village in Jalandhar, Malerkotla and other parts of Punjab, they had been telling me that everything was still fine till yesterday. After talking to them, I had been thinking that maybe I took a hasty decision to return. But when this morning the news of Russian attack came, I have thanked God and my parents a million times for rescuing me in time,” he said.

Adequate supplies My son is pursuing MBBS from Kharkiv National Medical University. He, two more from Jalandhar and others have been shifted to the basement of the building for safety. They have adequate ration to last days. — Hemant Sharma, Jalandhar resident

#ukraine crisis