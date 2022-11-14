 Several drug rackets busted in Punjab; 513 drug smugglers held, 42kg heroin, 18kg opium seized in past 2 weeks : The Tribune India

Several drug rackets busted in Punjab; 513 drug smugglers held, 42kg heroin, 18kg opium seized in past 2 weeks

Drive to arrest POs/absconders in NDPS Act cases witnesses significant surge as toll reaches 429

Several drug rackets busted in Punjab; 513 drug smugglers held, 42kg heroin, 18kg opium seized in past 2 weeks

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14 

Punjab Police have arrested 513 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 406 first information reports (FIRs), including 42 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last two weeks.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill said that the police have also recovered 42.36kg heroin, 18kg opium, 12kg ganja, 9 quintals of poppy husk, and 74k tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 14.80 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said that with 46 more proclaimed offenders (POs)/absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the last two weeks, the total number of arrests reached 429 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

Pertinently, Director General of  Police (DGP), Punjab Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all the CPs/SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries, even if they recover a meager amount of drugs.

The DGP has also strictly ordered all the CPs/SSPs to identify all hotspots where drugs are prevalent and all top drug smugglers in their jurisdictions. He also directed the police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.

