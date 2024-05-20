Several Opposition leaders join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 19

Numerous leaders of rival parties today joined AAP in Patiala, Ferozepur, Amritsar and Chandigarh. AAP Punjab president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted all leaders into the party fold.

Former MLA Dr Dalbir Singh Verka and SGPC member Bikramjit Singh Kotla joined AAP in Amritsar.

In Patiala, senior BJP leader Inderjit Singh Boparai joined AAP. Even SAD’s BC wing district chief Ranjit Singh also joined the party. In Ferozepur, Manjit Sandhu, ex-chairman, Muktsar Zila Parishad, left SAD and joined AAP.

The CM said, “The AAP government is tirelessly working for the masses. Around 830 mohalla clinics have been opened for the needy.”

