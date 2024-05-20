Several Opposition leaders join AAP

Chandigarh, May 19
Numerous leaders of rival parties today joined AAP in Patiala, Ferozepur, Amritsar and Chandigarh. AAP Punjab president and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted all leaders into the party fold.
Former MLA Dr Dalbir Singh Verka and SGPC member Bikramjit Singh Kotla joined AAP in Amritsar.
In Patiala, senior BJP leader Inderjit Singh Boparai joined AAP. Even SAD’s BC wing district chief Ranjit Singh also joined the party. In Ferozepur, Manjit Sandhu, ex-chairman, Muktsar Zila Parishad, left SAD and joined AAP.
The CM said, “The AAP government is tirelessly working for the masses. Around 830 mohalla clinics have been opened for the needy.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...
Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on
Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search